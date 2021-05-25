Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live-Fire Exercise aboard USS Curtis Wilbur [Image 2 of 3]

    Live-Fire Exercise aboard USS Curtis Wilbur

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Seaman Zenaida Roth 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210525-N-XU073-1011
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 25, 2021) Lt. j.g. Elijah Jones, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., fires a M4 rifle during a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 04:14
    Photo ID: 6663200
    VIRIN: 210525-N-XU073-1011
    Resolution: 5718x3812
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live-Fire Exercise aboard USS Curtis Wilbur [Image 3 of 3], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Curtis Wilbur
    DDG 54
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    CTF 71

