Live-Fire Exercise aboard USS Curtis Wilbur

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 25, 2021) Lt. j.g. Elijah Jones, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., fires a M4 rifle during a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)
|05.25.2021
|05.26.2021 04:14
|6663200
|210525-N-XU073-1011
|5718x3812
|1.01 MB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|1
|0
