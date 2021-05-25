210525-N-XU073-1011

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 25, 2021) Lt. j.g. Elijah Jones, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., fires a M4 rifle during a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 04:14 Photo ID: 6663200 VIRIN: 210525-N-XU073-1011 Resolution: 5718x3812 Size: 1.01 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Live-Fire Exercise aboard USS Curtis Wilbur [Image 3 of 3], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.