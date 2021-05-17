U.S. Soldiers with 601st Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division conduct field readiness exercise at Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, May 17, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 04:06
|Photo ID:
|6663194
|VIRIN:
|210517-A-EX530-0079
|Resolution:
|7876x5251
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
