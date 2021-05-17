Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise [Image 2 of 12]

    601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 601st Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division conduct field readiness exercise at Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, May 17, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 04:05
    Photo ID: 6663188
    VIRIN: 210517-A-EX530-0017
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise
    601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise
    601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise
    601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise
    601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise
    601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise
    601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise
    601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise
    601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise
    601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise
    601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise
    601st ASB Field Readiness Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    USArmy
    7 ATC
    7 ArmyTrainingCommand
    USArmyEuropeAndAfrica
    StrongEuropeAndAfrica

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT