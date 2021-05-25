Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams galley [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams galley

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 25, 2021) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Kaydine Erskine prepares vegetables for the lunch time salad bar aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 25, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams galley [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mediterranean sea
    US Navy
    deployment
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

