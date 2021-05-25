MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 25, 2021) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Kaydine Erskine prepares vegetables for the lunch time salad bar aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 25, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 04:02 Photo ID: 6663186 VIRIN: 210525-N-GW139-1008 Resolution: 4475x3196 Size: 439.32 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams galley [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.