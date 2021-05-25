MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 25, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Layug sets the sea painter line on the rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 25, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 Photo ID: 6663185 VIRIN: 210525-N-GW139-3029 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams training [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS