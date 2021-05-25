MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 25, 2021) Seaman Dion Dumayas grinds off rust during regularly scheduled maintenance aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 25, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

