Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eisenhower Supports Afghanistan Drawdown

    Eisenhower Supports Afghanistan Drawdown

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophie Pinkham 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    210524-N-EE423-1058 ARABIAN SEA (May 24, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Chandler Desrochers poses for a photo aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, May 24. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing air power to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophie A. Pinkham/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 02:52
    Photo ID: 6663153
    VIRIN: 210524-N-EE423-1058
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 974.27 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eisenhower Supports Afghanistan Drawdown, by PO2 Sophie Pinkham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Afghanistan
    VFA-105"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT