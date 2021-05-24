Eisenhower Supports Afghanistan Drawdown

210524-N-EE423-1058 ARABIAN SEA (May 24, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Chandler Desrochers poses for a photo aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, May 24. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing air power to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophie A. Pinkham/Released)

