210524-N-HG846-1056 SEA OF JAPAN (May 24, 2021) – Sailors complete refueling a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 02:01
|Photo ID:
|6663113
|VIRIN:
|210524-N-HG846-1056
|Resolution:
|2068x1378
|Size:
|371.46 KB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
