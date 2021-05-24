210524-N-HG846-1065 SEA OF JAPAN (May 24, 2021) – Sailors remove wheel blocks on the MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 02:01 Photo ID: 6663111 VIRIN: 210524-N-HG846-1065 Resolution: 1818x2727 Size: 612.83 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210524-N-HG846-1065 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.