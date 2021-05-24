Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210524-N-HG846-1027 [Image 1 of 5]

    210524-N-HG846-1027

    SEA OF JAPAN

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210524-N-HG846-1027 SEA OF JAPAN (May 24, 2021) – Sailors prepare to refuel a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 02:01
    Photo ID: 6663110
    VIRIN: 210524-N-HG846-1027
    Resolution: 2011x1340
    Size: 429.37 KB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    RPR
    Task Force 71

