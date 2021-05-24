RDML Sobeck Speaks with CORTRAMID Midshipmen

Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, speaks with midshipmen during the Career Orientation and Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) Surface Week introduction at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., May 24. CORTRAMID is a program that hosts second and third class midshipmen from various Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) programs and provides opportunities in surface, submarine, aviation, and Marine Corps orientation.
