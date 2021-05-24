Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, answers a question during the Career Orientation and Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) Surface Week introduction at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., May 24. CORTRAMID is a program that hosts second and third class midshipmen from various Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) programs and provides opportunities in surface, submarine, aviation, and Marine Corps orientation.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 01:40
|Photo ID:
|6663077
|VIRIN:
|210524-N-WI626-0012
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RDML Sobeck Speaks with CORTRAMID Midshipmen [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Lauren Spaziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT