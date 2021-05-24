Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RDML Sobeck Speaks with CORTRAMID Midshipmen [Image 3 of 4]

    RDML Sobeck Speaks with CORTRAMID Midshipmen

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Lauren Spaziano 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, answers a question during the Career Orientation and Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) Surface Week introduction at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., May 24. CORTRAMID is a program that hosts second and third class midshipmen from various Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) programs and provides opportunities in surface, submarine, aviation, and Marine Corps orientation.

