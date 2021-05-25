MA3 Villeda Re-enlistment

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 25, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd class Michael S. Villeda, assigned to the security department on Diego Garcia, receives a certificate of appreciation from Ensign Ryan E. Gager, the department head of security on Diego Garcia, during a re-enlistment ceremony May 25, 2021. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

