    MA3 Villeda Re-enlistment [Image 5 of 7]

    MA3 Villeda Re-enlistment

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 25, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd class Michael S. Villeda, assigned to the security department on Diego Garcia, recites the oath of re-enlistment May 25, 2021. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

