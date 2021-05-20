Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Leadership School Class 21-D [Image 12 of 20]

    Airmen Leadership School Class 21-D

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Frederick, Airmen Leadership School Class 21-D graduate, left middle, receives his diploma at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2021. The graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Leon Redfern)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 23:46
    Photo ID: 6663042
    VIRIN: 210520-F-MI946-1012
    Resolution: 5611x4489
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Leadership School Class 21-D [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ALS
    Airmen Leadership School Class 21-D

