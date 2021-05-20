U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shanice Deboer, Airmen Leadership School Class 21-D graduate, left middle, receives her diploma at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2021. The graduates attended the 17-day, 192-hour course focusing on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Leon Redfern)

