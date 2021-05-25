Exercise Mobility Guardian 21

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dakota Bauge, C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, sets up a static line prior to takeoff May 25, 2021, at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, in support of Mobility Guardian 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

Date Taken: 05.25.2021
Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US
Photo by SrA Charles Fultz