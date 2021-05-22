Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH holds drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event [Image 4 of 4]

    BJACH holds drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Cars line up for the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event May 22, at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 16:01
    This work, BJACH holds drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS

    BJACH holds drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event

    Louisiana
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Army Medicine
    COVID-19 Vaccine

