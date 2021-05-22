Cars line up for the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event May 22, at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.
|05.22.2021
|05.25.2021 16:01
|6662499
|210505-A-GR633-1004
|4032x3024
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|2
|0
This work, BJACH holds drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BJACH holds drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event
