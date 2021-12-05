Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 RHC-C Best Leader Competition [Image 16 of 19]

    2021 RHC-C Best Leader Competition

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Regional Health Command - Central competed in the Best Warrior Competition at Fort Hood, Texas, May 10, 2021. Soldiers competed in various categories from marksmanship, army combat fitness test, promotion board, water survival training, medical simulation and other vigorous activities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 15:56
    Photo ID: 6662466
    VIRIN: 210512-A-AL574-1012
    Resolution: 5511x3338
    Size: 11.12 MB
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 RHC-C Best Leader Competition [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fort hood
    competition
    III Corps
    regional health command
    people first
    best leader

