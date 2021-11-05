2021 RHC-C Best Leader Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers from the Regional Health Command - Central competed in the Best Warrior Competition at Fort Hood, Texas, May 10, 2021. Soldiers competed in various categories from marksmanship, army combat fitness test, promotion board, water survival training, medical simulation and other vigorous activities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

