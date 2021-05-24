Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walking tour of historic Jamestown Exposition homes aboard Naval Station Norfolk [Image 5 of 6]

    Walking tour of historic Jamestown Exposition homes aboard Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Jim Leuci, MCPO, USN (Ret.), a Volunteer at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides some meaningful interpretation to some of the former 1907 Jamestown Exposition homes aboard Naval Station Norfolk during a walking tour for area Sailors. The walking tour provided an opportunity for Sailors nominated for Sailor of the Year, and members of their command to gain some insights and connections to the history of the U.S. Navy in the Hampton Roads area. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 11:58
    Photo ID: 6662028
    VIRIN: 210524-N-TG517-093
    Resolution: 4512x3000
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: GLOUCESTER, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walking tour of historic Jamestown Exposition homes aboard Naval Station Norfolk [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walking tour of historic Jamestown Exposition homes aboard Naval Station Norfolk
    Walking tour of historic Jamestown Exposition homes aboard Naval Station Norfolk
    Walking tour of historic Jamestown Exposition homes aboard Naval Station Norfolk
    Walking tour of historic Jamestown Exposition homes aboard Naval Station Norfolk
    Walking tour of historic Jamestown Exposition homes aboard Naval Station Norfolk
    Walking tour of historic Jamestown Exposition homes aboard Naval Station Norfolk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    US Fleet Forces Command
    Sailor of the Year
    Norfolk
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT