Katherine Renfrew, Museum Registrar at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides a historical presentation for Sailor of the Year nominees assigned to commands in the Hampton Roads region. The presentations centered around the Jamestown Exposition of 1907 and the Great White Fleet, which departed Norfolk in 1907 and returned in 1909. The presentation allowed nominees to gain some historical connections to the U.S. Navy in the Hampton Roads region. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 11:42 Photo ID: 6662021 VIRIN: 210524-N-TG517-343 Resolution: 4045x2249 Size: 1.09 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor of the Year nominees tour Museum Annex [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.