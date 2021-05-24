Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor of the Year nominees tour Museum Annex [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailor of the Year nominees tour Museum Annex

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Katherine Renfrew, Museum Registrar at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides a historical presentation for Sailor of the Year nominees assigned to commands in the Hampton Roads region. The presentations centered around the Jamestown Exposition of 1907 and the Great White Fleet, which departed Norfolk in 1907 and returned in 1909. The presentation allowed nominees to gain some historical connections to the U.S. Navy in the Hampton Roads region. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor of the Year nominees tour Museum Annex [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Norfolk
    US Fleet Forces Command
    Sailor of the Year
    Norfolk
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

