ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 24, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Andrew Rowe does maintenance on a MK-46 torpedo launcher aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), May 24, 2021. Roosevelt is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 11:26 Photo ID: 6661983 VIRIN: 210524-N-CJ510-0032 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.3 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.