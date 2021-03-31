Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Kingdom fires munitions from Multiple Launch Rocket System

    United Kingdom fires munitions from Multiple Launch Rocket System

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.31.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    The British Army is equipped with the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems that fires 12 surface-to-surface missiles in less than a minute (Photo courtesy of the British Army) https://www.army.mod.uk/news-and-events/news/2021/03/mlrs-upgrade-agreement/

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 11:28
    Photo ID: 6661981
    VIRIN: 210331-A-HT805-001
    Resolution: 867x405
    Size: 88.94 KB
    Location: GB
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Kingdom fires munitions from Multiple Launch Rocket System, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Training
    Multiple Launch Rocket System
    M270A1
    GMLRS
    Steel Thunder

