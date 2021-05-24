Hungary JAS 39 Gripen escorts a B-52 over the black sea

A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Moron Air Base, Spain, conducted operations throughout NATO countries in the European theater Monday, May 24th while being escorted by a Hungary JAS 39 Gripen. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. We routinely operate across the globe and are flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)

