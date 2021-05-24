Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hungary JAS 39 Gripen escorts a B-52 over the black sea [Image 2 of 2]

    Hungary JAS 39 Gripen escorts a B-52 over the black sea

    MORóN AIR BASEN, SPAIN

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Moron Air Base, Spain, conducted operations throughout NATO countries in the European theater Monday, May 24th while being escorted by a Hungary JAS 39 Gripen. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. We routinely operate across the globe and are flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 10:34
    Photo ID: 6661894
    VIRIN: 210516-F-ZW188-0295
    Resolution: 5789x3852
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASEN, ES
    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

