    BTF-Europe intercepts with Italian aircraft [Image 8 of 10]

    BTF-Europe intercepts with Italian aircraft

    SPAIN

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    An Italian Eurofighter Typhoon integrates with a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, for Bomber Task Force Europe May 24, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. We routinely operate across the globe and are flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

