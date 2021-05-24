BTF-Europe intercepts with Greek aircraft

A Greek F-16 Fighting Falcon integrates with a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, for Bomber Task Force Europe May 24, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. We routinely operate across the globe and are flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

