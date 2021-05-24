Airmen from the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, operate flight controls in support of Bomber Task Force Europe May 24, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. We routinely operate across the globe and are flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 10:17 Photo ID: 6661854 VIRIN: 210524-F-XT642-0033 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.74 MB Location: ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTF-Europe [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.