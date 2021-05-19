Soldier promote education, build relations in Djibouti

Soldiers, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and Camp Lemonnier, set up books in front of the PK-12 school’s new library at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. The new library was a U.S.-funded construction project which created local jobs and was built by a Djiboutian construction company employing Djiboutian laborers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

