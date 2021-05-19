Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier promote education, build relations in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Soldiers, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and Camp Lemonnier, set up books in front of the PK-12 school’s new library at Djibouti City, Djibouti, May 19, 2021. The new library was a U.S.-funded construction project which created local jobs and was built by a Djiboutian construction company employing Djiboutian laborers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 00:59
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    education
    partnership
    army
    CJTF-HOA
    joint service

