    Stay Strong Airman Spotlight [Image 2 of 2]

    Stay Strong Airman Spotlight

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Addyson Avellon, 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection journeyman, conducts oil analysis at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2021. Theses analyses ensure the engines of aircraft are functioning optimally.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 00:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stay Strong Airman Spotlight [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    united arab emirates
    afcent
    Airman of the Week
    series
    al dhafra

