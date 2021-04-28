Airman 1st Class Addyson Avellon, 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection journeyman, conducts oil analysis at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2021. Theses analyses ensure the engines of aircraft are functioning optimally.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 00:50
|Photo ID:
|6661271
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-VZ160-1002
|Resolution:
|7273x4848
|Size:
|13.3 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stay Strong Airman Spotlight [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT