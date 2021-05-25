Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Land Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordyn Diomede 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 25, 2021) Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents Capt. Michael Luckett, from Banning, California, with the Legion of Merit during a change of command ceremony for the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), May 25. Capt. Andrew Ring, from Wilmore, Kansas, relieved Luckett as Land's commanding officer during the ceremony held aboard Land. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 00:47
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    TAGS

    ceremony
    Guam
    change of command
    submarine tender

