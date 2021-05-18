Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Moroccan navy train together at Phoenix Express [Image 2 of 2]

    BIZERTE, TUNISIA

    05.18.2021

    BIZERTE, Tunisia - Petty Officer Second Class Jeff Barker, a maritime enforcement specialist, and Petty Officer Second Class Phillip Haik, a machinery technician, demonstrate a handling technique for the Royal Moroccan navy as part of Exercise Phoenix Express 2021 in Bizerte, Tunisia, on May 18, 2021. Exercise Phoenix Express 2021, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a multinational maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    U.S. Coast Guard, partner nations exchange best practices during Phoenix Express 2021

