BIZERTE, Tunisia - Petty Officer Second Class Phillip Haik, a machinery technician, learn a deterring technique from a member of the Royal Moroccan navy as part of the Exercise Phoenix Express 2021 in Bizerte, Tunisia, on May 18, 2021. Exercise Phoenix Express 2021, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a multinational maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6661029
|VIRIN:
|210518-N-FF029-043
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|441.19 KB
|Location:
|BIZERTE, TN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Moroccan navy train together at Phoenix Express [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
