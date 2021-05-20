USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Rey Vincent Martinez, from Bicol, Philippines, serves a cake in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month aboard Essex, May 20. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

