USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Bradly Rich, from Capon Bridge, W.Va., applies lubricant to the barrel of a Mark 38 25mm machine gun system aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 20. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

