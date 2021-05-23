U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, suppress targets on a company battle course on range G-36, Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 23, 2021. Echo Company was the first company to execute the battle course as a night live-fire event. The event is the culmination of their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, certifying the unit as an apex battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 16:04
|Photo ID:
|6660823
|VIRIN:
|210523-M-JQ356-1975
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|26.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Excellence Seen in the Light Is Forged in the Dark [Image 36 of 36], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
