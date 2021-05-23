Excellence Seen in the Light Is Forged in the Dark

U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, suppress targets on a company battle course on range G-36, Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 23, 2021. Echo Company was the first company to execute the battle course as a night live-fire event. The event is the culmination of their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, certifying the unit as an apex battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

