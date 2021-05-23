Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Excellence Seen in the Light Is Forged in the Dark [Image 31 of 36]

    Excellence Seen in the Light Is Forged in the Dark

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, prepare for night attacks on a company battle course on range G-36, Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 23, 2021. Echo Company was the first company to execute the battle course as a night live-fire event. The event is the culmination of their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, certifying the unit as an apex battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 16:04
    Photo ID: 6660811
    VIRIN: 210523-M-JQ356-1925
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 15.52 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Excellence Seen in the Light Is Forged in the Dark [Image 36 of 36], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2/8
    2d MARDIV
    G36
    MCCRE
    usmcnews
    company night-live fire

