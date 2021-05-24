Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pilots of exercise Atlantic Trident 21 [Image 4 of 4]

    Pilots of exercise Atlantic Trident 21

    MONT-DE-MARSAN AIR BASE, FRANCE

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    French Air and Space Force Lt. Bytar, Dassault Rafale pilot assigned to the 1/4 Gascogne Fighter Squadron, poses for a portrait on the flightline at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France during exercise Atlantic Trident, May 24, 2021. More than 600 partipants and 50 aircraft were involved in the exercise among which 40 were fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 14:09
    Photo ID: 6660558
    VIRIN: 210524-F-BQ566-1001
    Resolution: 3401x4251
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: MONT-DE-MARSAN AIR BASE, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilots of exercise Atlantic Trident 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pilots of exercise Atlantic Trident 21
    Pilots of exercise Atlantic Trident 21
    Pilots of exercise Atlantic Trident 21
    Pilots of exercise Atlantic Trident 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense
    Atlantic Trident 21
    United States Air Forces in Europe Air Forces in Africa
    French Air and Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT