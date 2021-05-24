French Air and Space Force Lt. Bytar, Dassault Rafale pilot assigned to the 1/4 Gascogne Fighter Squadron, poses for a portrait on the flightline at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France during exercise Atlantic Trident, May 24, 2021. More than 600 partipants and 50 aircraft were involved in the exercise among which 40 were fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 14:09 Photo ID: 6660558 VIRIN: 210524-F-BQ566-1001 Resolution: 3401x4251 Size: 3.27 MB Location: MONT-DE-MARSAN AIR BASE, FR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pilots of exercise Atlantic Trident 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.