    Col. Colvard retirement ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Col. Colvard retirement ceremony

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Colvard, right, outgoing 2nd Maintenance Squadron commander, receives the Legion of Merit from Maj. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, left, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Command commander, during a retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 21, 2021. The Legion of Merit is awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

