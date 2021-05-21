Col. Michael Colvard, right, outgoing 2nd Maintenance Squadron commander, receives the Certificate of Retirement from Maj. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, left, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Command commander, during a retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 21, 2021. The Certificate of Retirement certifies that the Airman has faithfully and honorably retired from the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 13:12 Photo ID: 6660397 VIRIN: 210521-F-RZ678-1005 Resolution: 3359x2235 Size: 4.38 MB Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Colvard retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.