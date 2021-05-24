Cleared for Takeoff

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Master Sgt. Brian Curzi, a crew chief assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, removes the power line of an aviation ground equipment (AGE) generator from a KC-135 “Statotanker” aircraft. The AGE generator powers the aircraft until the onboard engines can sustain enough power to supply the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

