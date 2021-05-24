Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cleared for Takeoff

    Cleared for Takeoff

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Master Sgt. Brian Curzi, a crew chief assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, removes the power line of an aviation ground equipment (AGE) generator from a KC-135 “Statotanker” aircraft. The AGE generator powers the aircraft until the onboard engines can sustain enough power to supply the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 13:15
    Photo ID: 6660394
    VIRIN: 200519-Z-OK627-1032
    Resolution: 4305x3075
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cleared for Takeoff, by SSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    crew chief
    USAF
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171ARW

