Fleet Readiness Center East Commanding Officer Col. Thomas A. Atkinson, Secretary Walter Gaskin of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and other visitors, including leadership from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, speak with veterans who work on FRCE’s V-22 Osprey aircraft line during a tour of the facility May 20. Gaskin visited FRCE as part of a larger engagement with Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the station’s tenant organizations, including FRCE and Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 13:03 Photo ID: 6660351 VIRIN: 210520-N-AC707-1003 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.67 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Hometown: HAVELOCK, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCE hosts N.C. secretary of military and veterans affairs [Image 3 of 3], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.