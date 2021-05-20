Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE hosts N.C. secretary of military and veterans affairs [Image 3 of 3]

    FRCE hosts N.C. secretary of military and veterans affairs

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Heather Wilburn 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East Commanding Officer Col. Thomas A. Atkinson, Secretary Walter Gaskin of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and other visitors, including leadership from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, speak with veterans who work on FRCE’s V-22 Osprey aircraft line during a tour of the facility May 20. Gaskin visited FRCE as part of a larger engagement with Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the station’s tenant organizations, including FRCE and Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    This work, FRCE hosts N.C. secretary of military and veterans affairs [Image 3 of 3], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVAIR
    USNAVY
    FRCE
    COMFRC

