    Alpha Company Pugil Sticks and Boxing [Image 14 of 14]

    Alpha Company Pugil Sticks and Boxing

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in pugil sticks and boxing bouts during their Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 21, 2021.

    Pugil sticks and boxing help recruits apply the fundamentals of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac)

    Boxing
    MCMAP
    Crucible
    Pugil Sticks

