Alpha Company Pugil Sticks and Boxing

Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in pugil sticks and boxing bouts during their Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 21, 2021.



Pugil sticks and boxing help recruits apply the fundamentals of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program.



(U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac)

