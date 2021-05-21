MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 21, 2021) Sailors from the stretcher bearer team simulate transporting a medical casualty up a ladder well during a fire and abandon ship drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 21, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 09:47 Photo ID: 6659968 VIRIN: 210521-N-GW139-1103 Resolution: 4805x3432 Size: 473.78 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams training [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.