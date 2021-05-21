MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 21, 2021) Seaman Dion Dumayas, center, discusses how to deal with a medical casualty during a fire with Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Francis Edquid during a fire and abandon ship drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 21, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 09:47 Photo ID: 6659963 VIRIN: 210521-N-GW139-1053 Resolution: 4627x3305 Size: 339.69 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams training [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.