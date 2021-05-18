Dynamic Front 21

Italian soldiers assigned 132nd Field Artillery Regiment prepare to fire a Howitzer PzH2000 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, 18th May, 2021. The 132nd
Field Artillery Regiment supports Defender Europe 21; a 7th Army Training
Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to
increase readiness and interoperability by exercising allied and partner
nations' ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at
both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Javan Johnson)
