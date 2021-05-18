Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 21

    Dynamic Front 21

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Spc. Javan Johnson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Italian soldiers assigned 132nd Field Artillery Regiment take a battle position in a Howitzer PzH2000 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, 18th May, 2021. The 132nd
    Field Artillery Regiment supports Defender Europe 21; a 7th Army Training
    Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to
    increase readiness and interoperability by exercising allied and partner
    nations' ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at
    both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Javan Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 08:08
    Photo ID: 6659833
    VIRIN: 210518-A-LL671-040
    Resolution: 6853x3467
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Dynamic Front 21 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

