Italian soldiers assigned 132nd Field Artillery Regiment maneuver in a Howitzer PzH2000 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, 18th May, 2021. The 132nd
Field Artillery Regiment supports Defender Europe 21; a 7th Army Training
Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to
increase readiness and interoperability by exercising allied and partner
nations' ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at
both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Javan Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 08:07
|Photo ID:
|6659831
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-LL671-0076
|Resolution:
|6662x3050
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dynamic Front 21 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT